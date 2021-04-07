Rollins Financial Invests $772,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 84,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.60. 468,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,675. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.