Rollins Financial Invests $388,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,654,000 after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,725,000 after buying an additional 91,035 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,641,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.06. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,307. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $99.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.46.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

