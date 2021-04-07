Rollins Financial Buys New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rollins Financial purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,108.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $16.59 on Wednesday, hitting $2,225.85. 10,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,542. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,177.25 and a 1-year high of $2,228.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,064.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,808.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.