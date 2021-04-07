Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Roblox stock opened at $71.32 on Monday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $79.10.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

About Roblox

There is no company description available for Roblox Corp.

