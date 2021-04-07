Robert W. Baird Raises Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $79.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

WELL has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,106,000 after buying an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after buying an additional 2,023,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,712,000 after buying an additional 4,177,256 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,213,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,620,000 after buying an additional 1,267,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

