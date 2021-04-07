Robert W. Baird Raises Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $79.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.
WELL has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.
Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,106,000 after buying an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after buying an additional 2,023,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,712,000 after buying an additional 4,177,256 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,213,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,620,000 after buying an additional 1,267,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
