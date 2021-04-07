Robert W. Baird Increases CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $130.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $126.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $136.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CarMax by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in CarMax by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

