Rivetz Market Capitalization Achieves $883,327.72 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Rivetz has a market cap of $883,327.72 and approximately $199.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rivetz has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Rivetz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00055256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00021483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.85 or 0.00632599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00078649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Rivetz Coin Profile

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

