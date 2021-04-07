Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.60. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 6,764 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

The firm has a market cap of $567.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 183.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after buying an additional 6,542,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,590 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,405,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,023,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 575,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

