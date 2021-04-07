Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of FS Bancorp worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $613,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on FS Bancorp from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $294.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.27.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

