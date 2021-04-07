Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $438.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

