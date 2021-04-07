Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 39.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

