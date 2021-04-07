Rhumbline Advisers Has $346,000 Stake in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fluent were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 41,186 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Fluent by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fluent by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 124,366 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $342.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.03 and a beta of 3.04. Fluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Research analysts predict that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

