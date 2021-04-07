Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in eGain were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in eGain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 18.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of eGain by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of eGain by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in eGain during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Get eGain alerts:

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,135.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGAN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.23 million, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

eGain Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.