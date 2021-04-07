Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNS. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $20.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

