Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Up 6.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $58.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Revolve Group traded as high as $46.52 and last traded at $46.52. Approximately 5,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,153,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.78.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 7,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $275,839.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,675 shares in the company, valued at $275,839.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,200,022 shares of company stock worth $84,805,269. 58.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3,351.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

