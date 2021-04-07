Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.27% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $20,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

