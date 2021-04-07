Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.50 and last traded at $65.10. 15,122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,282,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.48.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,502 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,169,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $11,230,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $13,774,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
