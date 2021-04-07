Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.50 and last traded at $65.10. 15,122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,282,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,502 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,169,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $11,230,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $13,774,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.