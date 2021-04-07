Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

FV opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14.

