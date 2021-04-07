Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 122,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $47.01.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.10%.

In related news, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $383,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,777. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

