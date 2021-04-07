Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $720,000 in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRG opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRG. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

