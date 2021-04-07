Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $780,000 Position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Universal Logistics worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Universal Logistics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Shares of ULH stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $720.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $385.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.70 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.