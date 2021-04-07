Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $697,000 Holdings in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alimera Sciences were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a market cap of $56.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.73. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

