Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,958 shares of company stock valued at $10,118,958. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.39. The stock had a trading volume of 40,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.75 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.