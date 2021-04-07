Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $907,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.01. 312,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,722,203. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $200.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

