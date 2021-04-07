Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $18.92 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 5.0% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $18,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.95. 154,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,680,186. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.95. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.65 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $342.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

