Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $137.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

RGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.56.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $128.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $66.99 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.09.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

