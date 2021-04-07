Red Spruce Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 692.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Argus lifted their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Shares of ALB traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.00. 4,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,001. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

