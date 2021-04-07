Red Spruce Capital LLC Buys 604 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,166 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $120.33. 28,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,264,002. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $213.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $81.05 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

