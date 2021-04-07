Red Spruce Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 28.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Avient by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $48.32. 2,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,780. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. Avient’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

