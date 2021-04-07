REAL Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,059.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, REAL has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. REAL has a market cap of $1.34 million and $5,059.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00060193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00020777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.09 or 0.00662370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00078923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00031357 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

About REAL

REAL is a token. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

