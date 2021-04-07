Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 168,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 89,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 44,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.