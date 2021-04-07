Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 73,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 16,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter.

BATS CEFS opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.