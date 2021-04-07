Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000.

Shares of QQQE opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average of $72.65. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.28.

