Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $760,000 Position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,596 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 398,450 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 75,757 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYGR opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VYGR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

