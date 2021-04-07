Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,409 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 284.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,443 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $10,251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,818,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,175,000 after acquiring an additional 621,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Devon Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 547,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 862,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 426,510 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

