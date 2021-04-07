Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,764,755.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,754,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

NYSE:TKR opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.98. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $87.92.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The Timken’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

