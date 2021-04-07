Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,191 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMU. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 503.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 54,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,426,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 6.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMU opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $4.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

