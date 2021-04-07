Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 204,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 46,056 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,814,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.68 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.12.

