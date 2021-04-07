Raymond James Boosts Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $53.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s previous close.

SNV has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.23.

Shares of SNV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after acquiring an additional 146,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after acquiring an additional 768,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,920,000 after acquiring an additional 69,027 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,827,000 after acquiring an additional 50,699 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $56,753,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

