Ratecoin (XRA) Market Capitalization Hits $71,335.31

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $71,335.31 and approximately $30.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ratecoin has traded 50.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.