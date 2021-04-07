Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading Down 7.9%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s stock price dropped 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 127,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,916,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities set a $6.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The company had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

