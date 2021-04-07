Ragnarok Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 91.6% higher against the US dollar. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $18,392.39 and approximately $8.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00071569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.00270756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.59 or 0.00774507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,751.15 or 1.00216994 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00016470 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ragnarok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

