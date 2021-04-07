Radicle Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (RAD)

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Radicle has a total market cap of $68.44 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for about $13.96 or 0.00024527 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00070296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00252129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.13 or 0.00812145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,415.51 or 0.99143863 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00016630 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Radicle Coin Profile

Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

