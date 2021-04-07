Quarterhill Inc. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$25,293.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 106,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$268,864.59.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.61 per share, with a total value of C$26,050.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.43 per share, with a total value of C$48,540.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,586.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,752.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 17,600 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,810.24.

Shares of QTRH opened at C$2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$296.09 million and a PE ratio of 16.19. Quarterhill Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

