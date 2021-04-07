Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits Market Cap of $38.53 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $38.53 million and $138,660.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 70.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,996.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,107.00 or 0.03633004 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.68 or 0.00413266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $683.19 or 0.01177991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.58 or 0.00464830 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $277.85 or 0.00479077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00034230 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.69 or 0.00328796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,678,601 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

