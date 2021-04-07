Qualtrics International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 8,756 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 470% compared to the typical volume of 1,536 call options.
NYSE:XM opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.94. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.
Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.
Qualtrics International Company Profile
Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.
