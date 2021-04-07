Qualtrics International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 8,756 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 470% compared to the typical volume of 1,536 call options.

NYSE:XM opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.94. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

