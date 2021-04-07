QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of QCRH opened at $48.11 on Friday. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $761.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that QCR will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QCR by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QCR in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

