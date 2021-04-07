QASH (QASH) Price Up 62.3% This Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. QASH has a total market cap of $60.13 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QASH has traded up 62.3% against the dollar. One QASH token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00059958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.54 or 0.00662582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00078885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00031606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (QASH) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

QASH Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

