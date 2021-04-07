QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded QAD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $75.89 on Monday. QAD has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $78.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 474.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. Research analysts predict that QAD will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in QAD by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QAD by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in QAD by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QAD by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in QAD by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

