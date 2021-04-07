QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti raised shares of QAD from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

QADA stock opened at $75.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.33. QAD has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $78.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.34 and a beta of 1.32.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QAD will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in QAD in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of QAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in QAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in QAD by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QAD by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

